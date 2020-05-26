Arrow Minerals : Extraordinary General Meeting Arrangements

Log in
ARROW MINERALS LIMITED

ARROW MINERALS LIMITED

(AMD)
05/26/2020 | 01:28am EDT

ASX: AMD

21 May 2020

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ARRANGEMENTS

Arrow Minerals Limited's (Arrow or the Company) Extraordinary General Meeting (Meeting) is scheduled to be held at 10:00am (WST) on Friday 5 June 2020 at 18/40 St Quentin Ave, Claremont, Western Australia 6010.

In light of COVID-19, the Company encourages its Shareholders to lodge a directed proxy in advance of the Meeting, rather than attending in person.

Shareholders are advised that all voting will be conducted by poll using proxy instructions received in advance of the Meeting.

To lodge your directed proxy in advance of the Meeting, please follow the steps set out in the notice of meeting (which includes the ability to lodge proxies electronically) and lodge by 10:00am (WST) on 3 June 2020.

Shareholders will be able to listen to the proceedings by teleconference. Instructions on how to join the teleconference are detailed on proxy forms and are as follows:

  • Please dial +618 6500 2107 to join the teleconference. The dialling number is ready to receive calls one hour before the meeting.

If you wish to ask questions of the Board, Shareholders are invited to submit questions in advance of the Meeting by emailing info@arrowminerals.com.au by no later than 10:00am (WST) on 3 June 2020.

Announcement authorised for release by the Board of Arrow.

For further information visit www.arrowminerals.com.au or contact:

Arrow Minerals Limited

Mr Howard Golden

Managing Director

  1. info@arrowminerals.com.au

Arrow Minerals Limited

18/40 St Quentin Ave, Claremont WA 6010

Tel

+61 (8) 9383 3330

Page 1

ABN 49 112 609 846

PO Box 886, Claremont WA 6910

Fax

+61 (8) 9486 4799

Arrow Minerals Limited published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 05:27:06 UTC
