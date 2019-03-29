Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals : Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that as an
inducement to entering into employment with the Company, on March 22,
2018, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved
"inducement" grants to 7 new employees under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the
NASDAQ Marketplace Rules. The option grants entitle the employees, in
aggregate, to purchase up to 106,000 shares of common stock. The
restricted stock unit entitles one employee to receive 2,000 shares of
common stock. The strike price of the options is set at an exercise
price per share of $17.77, the last reported closing price of the
Company's common stock on March 22, 2019, the date of grant, except for
certain shares which will be priced at the last reported closing price
of the Company’s common stock on the date of hire of two new employees,
anticipated to be within 60 days of the date of the approval. The grants
are outside of the Company's stockholder-approved equity incentive
plans. The options vest and become exercisable over a period of four
years. The restricted stock unit vests in one year from the employee’s
date of hire.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable
diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio
of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies
trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and
durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a
mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a
specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein.
Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of
gene silencing.
