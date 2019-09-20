Log in
ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(ARWR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals : Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/20/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that as an inducement to entering into employment with the Company, on September 13, 2019, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved "inducement" grants to 17 new employees under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules. The option grants entitle the employees, in aggregate, to purchase up to 211,000 shares of common stock and 20,875 restricted stock units. The strike price of the options is set at an exercise price per share of $29.95, the last reported closing price of the Company's common stock on September 13, 2019, the date of grant, except for certain shares which will be priced at the last reported closing price of the Company’s common stock on the date of hire of nine new employees, anticipated to be within two months of the date of the approval. The grants are outside of the Company's stockholder-approved equity incentive plans. The options vest and become exercisable over a period of four years. The RSUs vest annually over either one or two years.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, and the enforcement of our intellectual property rights. Our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 167 M
EBIT 2019 65,2 M
Net income 2019 71,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 40,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -109x
Capi. / Sales2019 16,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 31,8x
Capitalization 2 772 M
Chart ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 36,50  $
Last Close Price 29,09  $
Spread / Highest target 71,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Richard Anzalone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglass B. Given Chairman
Bruce D. Given Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Allen Myszkowski CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
James C. Hamilton Vice President & Head-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC134.22%2 772
GILEAD SCIENCES5.45%83 535
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.29%45 274
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-23.39%31 311
GENMAB29.51%13 297
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.42.14%9 295
