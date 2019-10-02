Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals : to Host R&D Day on Emerging Pipeline of RNAi Therapeutics

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it will host a Research & Development (R&D) Day to discuss its emerging pipeline of RNAi therapeutics that leverage its proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRIMTM) platform from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT on October 18, 2019, in New York City.

The meeting will feature a presentation by Ira Goldberg, M.D. (NYU Langone Medical Center), who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for patients with dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia. Dr. Goldberg will also be available to answer questions following the event.

The R&D Day will also feature presentations by Arrowhead's management team who will provide updates on the following programs:

Liver-targeted programs:

ARO-AAT for patients with a rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Currently in a potentially pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical study (SEQUOIA).

ARO-APOC3 for patients with hypertriglyceridemia. Currently conducting a Phase 1 single and multiple dose study.

ARO-ANG3 for patients with dyslipidemia. Currently conducting a Phase 1 single and multiple dose study.

ARO-HSD for patients with alcohol related and non-alcohol related liver disease. A CTA filing is planned for the end of 2019.

Extrahepatic programs:

ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. A CTA filing is planned for the end of 2019.

ARO-ENaC for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. A CTA filing is planned for the first half of 2020.

A copy of the presentation materials and webcast links may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

