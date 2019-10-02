Log in
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals : to Host R&D Day on Emerging Pipeline of RNAi Therapeutics

10/02/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it will host a Research & Development (R&D) Day to discuss its emerging pipeline of RNAi therapeutics that leverage its proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRIMTM) platform from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT on October 18, 2019, in New York City.

The meeting will feature a presentation by Ira Goldberg, M.D. (NYU Langone Medical Center), who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for patients with dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia. Dr. Goldberg will also be available to answer questions following the event.

The R&D Day will also feature presentations by Arrowhead's management team who will provide updates on the following programs:

Liver-targeted programs:

  • ARO-AAT for patients with a rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Currently in a potentially pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical study (SEQUOIA).
  • ARO-APOC3 for patients with hypertriglyceridemia. Currently conducting a Phase 1 single and multiple dose study.
  • ARO-ANG3 for patients with dyslipidemia. Currently conducting a Phase 1 single and multiple dose study.
  • ARO-HSD for patients with alcohol related and non-alcohol related liver disease. A CTA filing is planned for the end of 2019.

Extrahepatic programs:

  • ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. A CTA filing is planned for the end of 2019.
  • ARO-ENaC for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. A CTA filing is planned for the first half of 2020.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. To reserve a seat, please click here to register.

A copy of the presentation materials and webcast links may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, and the enforcement of our intellectual property rights. Our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
