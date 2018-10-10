Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  UKRAINIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Arselormittal Kryvyi Rih PAT    KSTL   UA0403911003

ARSELORMITTAL KRYVYI RIH PAT (KSTL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Arselormittal Kryvyi Rih : PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih increases the salary for its employees for the second time during this year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 04:03pm CEST
Press-releases PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih increases the salary for its employees for the second time during this year Kryvyi Rih, October 10, 2018. PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, the biggest mining and steelmaking company in Ukraine, increases base salaries for all its employees as well as for the employees of its affiliated companies by 10% since October 1, 2018.

Base salaries for some categories of employees of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih will become even higher as a result of alignment as a part of improvement in grade remuneration system. Thus, average salary at the company will increase by 15% from October 1. The representatives of trade unions supported this proposal within continuing social dialogue.

This is the second increase in salary at PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih this year. Earlier, the salary was increased from May 1 by 25% in average. Process staff working in production chain and key process stages benefited the most from the revision of the salary.

Average salary at PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih in January-September 2018 was equal to 13 469.5 UAH. Comparing to the same period of the previous year, it was increased by 34.1%.

2008 - 2009 - 2010 - 2011 - 2012 - 2013 - 2014 - 2015 - 2016 - 2017 - 2018

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih PAT published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 14:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARSELORMITTAL KRYVYI RIH P
04:03pARSELORMITTAL KRYVYI RIH : PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih increases the salary fo..
PU
09/28ARSELORMITTAL KRYVYI RIH : PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih increases its wagon fle..
PU
09/21ARSELORMITTAL KRYVYI RIH : Chief Executive Officer of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi ..
PU
09/20ARSELORMITTAL KRYVYI RIH : PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih modernizes energy infra..
PU
09/05ARSELORMITTAL KRYVYI RIH : The First Meeting of IndustriALL Global Union and the..
PU
08/23ARSELORMITTAL KRYVYI RIH : PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Supplies Rolled Product..
PU
07/09HR DIRECTOR OF PJSC ARCELORMITTAL KR : There is a medicine for labour migration
PU
06/22ARSELORMITTAL KRYVYI RIH : PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Modernizes Its Locomoti..
PU
06/01ARSELORMITTAL KRYVYI RIH : PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Revises Base Salaries
PU
05/24ARSELORMITTAL KRYVYI RIH : Salary fund of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih increase..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Paramjit Singh Kahlon Director General
David George Clarke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Serhiy Anatoliyovych Plichko Director-Finance & Chief Accountant
Vinay Tiwari Deputy Director General-Technology & HSE
Serhiy Volodymyrovych Piontkovskyi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARSELORMITTAL KRYVYI RIH PAT0
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-14.58%23 751
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-6.96%13 909
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 939
JSW STEEL LIMITED36.81%12 102
EVRAZ66.12%10 669
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.