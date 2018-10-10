Arselormittal Kryvyi Rih : PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih increases the salary for its employees for the second time during this year

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, the biggest mining and steelmaking company in Ukraine, increases base salaries for all its employees as well as for the employees of its affiliated companies by 10% since October 1, 2018.Base salaries for some categories of employees of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih will become even higher as a result of alignment as a part of improvement in grade remuneration system. Thus, average salary at the company will increase by 15% from October 1. The representatives of trade unions supported this proposal within continuing social dialogue.This is the second increase in salary at PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih this year. Earlier, the salary was increased from May 1 by 25% in average. Process staff working in production chain and key process stages benefited the most from the revision of the salary.Average salary at PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih in January-September 2018 was equal to 13 469.5 UAH. Comparing to the same period of the previous year, it was increased by 34.1%.

