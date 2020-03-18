artec technologies : An Update On the 2020 NAB Show

18.03.2020 / global, streaming media

NAB Show will not take place this April in Las Vegas

'NAB has been monitoring the evolving situation on coronavirus both in the U.S. and around the globe. Due to the public health emergency we are currently facing, we believe that it is not possible to move forward with NAB Show as planned. Please see below for a message from NAB's president and CEO Gordon H. Smith, along with some FAQs about the decision.'

The information letter of the NAB Show 2020