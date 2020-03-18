Log in
ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG    A6T   DE0005209589

ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(A6T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

artec technologies : An Update On the 2020 NAB Show

03/18/2020 | 07:32am EDT

18.03.2020 / global, streaming media

NAB Show will not take place this April in Las Vegas

'NAB has been monitoring the evolving situation on coronavirus both in the U.S. and around the globe. Due to the public health emergency we are currently facing, we believe that it is not possible to move forward with NAB Show as planned. Please see below for a message from NAB's president and CEO Gordon H. Smith, along with some FAQs about the decision.'

The information letter of the NAB Show 2020

Disclaimer

artec technologies AG published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 11:31:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3,69 M
EBIT 2019 0,04 M
Net income 2019 0,05 M
Finance 2019 1,03 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 78,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,10x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 5,92 M
Chart ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
artec technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,38  €
Last Close Price 2,08  €
Spread / Highest target 270%
Spread / Average Target 255%
Spread / Lowest Target 239%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Ingo Hoffmann Chief Technology Officer
Stefan Schütze Member-Supervisory Board
Tino Menge Member-Supervisory Board
Marco Müller Manager-Product Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG-35.00%7
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-7.06%1 114 818
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.63.29%30 708
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC3.36%30 526
SEA LIMITED10.04%20 503
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.00%17 970
Categories
