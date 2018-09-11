Artefact : 11th September 2018 – Artefact announces 4 appointments

19 Rue Richer - 75009 Paris

Paris, Tuesday 11th September 2018

Artefact announces four strategic appointments

A new step in the international deployment of Artefact's unique expertise at the crossroads of strategy consulting, digital marketing and data and AI-based technologies

Artefact (FR0000079683 - ALATF - éligible PEA-PME) - confirms its international ambition with four major appointments on its strategic operational activities. These appointments are perfectly in line with the desire of Vincent Luciani, Guillaume de Roquemaurel and Philippe Rolet, co-founders and Global COO, Global CEO, and Global CTO respectively, to revolutionize the world of agencies.

Frédéric Joseph : Chief Activation Officer / Artefact

Frédéric will be responsible for overseeing Artefact's Activation pillar, strengthening relationships with global customers and accelerating the Group's international growth.

He will also work with the marketing and communication teams to ensure that the Artefact brand is recognized worldwide alongside the world's leading media agencies.

Graduated from Sciences Po Paris, Frédéric spent a large part of his career within the Publicis group in London, first as CEO of Zed Digital, then Chief Digital Officer of Zenithaoptimedia, before becoming CEO of Performics EMEA. Then, he entered the world of start-ups as COO of the mobile Ad Tech S4M and CEO Americas based in New York for 3 years.

Pascal Coggia : Global Head of Data & Consulting / Artefact

Pascal's role as Global Head of Data & Consulting will be focused on business development for the Consulting & Data pillar, as well as international collaboration and resource optimization, creation and deployment of knowledge sharing initiatives. Pascal will work with local partners to develop the Consulting & Data business internationally and launch new innovative offers on the market.

After starting his career at A.T. Kearney in 2010, Pascal joins a Rocket Internet venture as head of online (2011), managing marketing and operations for a consumer gold buying business in 15 European countries. Back in Paris, he led the French arm of a Swiss consulting boutique called Simalaya and finally decided to join Artefact 3 years ago as Partner. He is graduated from HEC Paris.

Ricardo Catalano : CEO France / Artefact France

As CEO of Artefact France, Ricardo will be responsible for continuing the transformation of the Media Activation business by developing the agency's automation processes and increasing the impact of data science in campaign optimization. Ricardo is responsible for staffing and recruitment and will also manage all cross-functional teams (HR, Finance, Happiness, New Business and Communication).

Ricardo Catalano was Managing Director of MEC Wavemaker, a GroupM / WPP media agency. In this capacity, he headed the Global Accounts division and participated in the network's major victories, such as PSA and Disney. Ricardo was also Global Client Leader on Blizzard, Danone,

Michelin and recently Peugeot. In addition to his expertise in media strategy, Ricardo has solid experience in CRM and data marketing having participated in the commercial development of 1000mercis between 2010 and 2015 as International Sales Director. He holds an MBA from ESCP Europe and a Master's degree in Marketing from La Sorbonne

Edouard de Mezerac : Senior Partner Consulting & Data / Artefact China

Edouard is in charge of launching and growing the consulting business in APAC. This will include the build-up of the team in Greater China (Shanghai and Hong-Kong) and in the rest of APAC, the development of long term clients in the region, and the set-up of partnerships with the large tech players in the region. He will work closely with Pascal Duriez, as well as with the teams already in place.

Previously, Edouard was a Partner at Oliver Wyman, based in Shanghai, head of Data and Analytics for the APAC region. Over his 12 years experience at Oliver Wyman, Edouard has started in Paris, worked for two years in North America, and moved to Shanghai in 2016. His core area of focus is on Retail and Consumer Goods, working on how to improve business decisions through better insights, leveraging data and analytics. Edouard holds a Master of Science from HEC-Paris.

About Artefact I artefact.com

Artefact embodies the perfect combination of marketing and engineering experts. Nominated innovative agency of the year in 2017, the agency works with some of the biggest advertising brands to invent the future of customer experience through new technologies. The agency has almost 1,000 employees across 17 countries worldwide, delivering three complementary solutions: Data Consulting, Digital Marketing Expertise and Technology Deployment (Big Data and Artificial Intelligence). Its 600 active clients include more than 100 blue-chip accounts such as Orange, Carrefour, Emirates, Deutsche Telekom and Monoprix, all of which are attracted by the agency's cutting-edge expertise. Artefact was founded by three alumni of the prestigious Ecole Polytechnique engineering school in Paris: Vincent Luciani, Philippe Rolet and Guillaume de Roquemaurel. It has been enjoying extremely robust growth since it was founded in 2015 and succeeded in tripling its sales in 2016. In September 2017, the agency merged with French listed company NetBooster, an international network of digital agencies run by data and media experts.

Artefact was awarded the Grand Prix d'Honneur at this year's Data Festival and obtained FrenchTech's official diploma for "hyper-growth" French companies awarded by the French Secretary of State for Digital Affairs, Mounir Mahjoubi.

