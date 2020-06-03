Log in
Artelo Biosciences to Participate in BIO Digital and The Investor Summit Conferences

06/03/2020 | 09:31am EDT

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system and related pathways, announced today that it will be participating in two upcoming virtual conferences.

Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, will be speaking on a panel entitled, “Disruptive Thinking: What’s Next for Pain,” at BIO Digital being hosted June 8th-12th, which is available to registered participants in the BIO International Convention. Mr. Gorgas will be discussing new therapeutic approaches in development to treat pain based upon modulation of the endocannabinoid system. Panel speakers will include Rebecca Baker, PhD, Director of Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) Initiative at the National Institutes of Health and Kimberly Brandt, Principal Deputy Administrator for Policy & Operations at the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services. The panel will be moderated by Michael Higgins, Managing Director of Biopharmaceuticals Equity Research at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Additionally, Mr. Gorgas is scheduled to present at the 2020 Virtual Summer Summit on Tuesday, June 9th at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here, and available for replay on the Company’s website here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

About BIO Digital
For 2020, the BIO International Convention will transition to a virtual event format, BIO Digital. This virtual gathering of the global biotech industry provides access to partners via BIO One-on-One Partnering and educational resources. For more information please visit: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital.

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. For more information please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system and related pathways.  Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
