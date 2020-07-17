Artemis Resources : $5.6m Raising for Patersons Central & Carlow Castle Drilling

affects the information included in the above announcement and, in the case of mineral

At the Greater Carlow Project we continue to progress our exploration plans and will provide further details of our next drilling campaign in the near future."

As per our previous guidance we will soon be releasing details of our recent geological and geophysical interpretation of Paterson Central, and our final drill design plan. Drilling at Paterson Central is expected to commence in August.

These new funds allow us to pursue expanded exploration activities across the portfolio. At Paterson Central we have an exceptional exploration opportunity in one of the world's most exciting new gold-copper frontiers, adjacent to and surrounding on three sides, the Havieron gold and copper discovery being drilled by Newcrest and Greatland Gold.

The capital raising received a substantial number of bids representing significantly more than the Company was seeking. We welcome several outstanding new institutional investors to the register, and thank existing shareholders for their continuing strong support in this capital raise.

"We are pleased and greatly encouraged by the level of support Artemis has received with respect to the capital raise we announce today.

Funding to be applied to diamond drilling in August 2020 at the Patersons Central gold project adjacent to Newcrest (NCM:ASX)/Greatland Gold (GGP:AIM) Havieron discovery in Western Australia

Strong participation in the placement from new institutional investors from Australia and the UK, and existing shareholders

ARTEMIS ALSO HAS ~605 KM2IN THE PATERSONS RANGE WITH GOLD AND COPPER TARGETS 40KM FROM THE TELFER GOLD MINE AND SURROUNDING THE HAVIERON DISCOVERY BEING DRILLED BY NEWCREST.

ARTEMIS HAS CONSOLIDATED A MAJOR LAND HOLDING IN THE WEST PILBARA AROUND THE 100% OWNED RADIO HILL PROCESSING PLANT AND INFRASTRUCTURE, STRATEGICALLY LOCATED 30 KM FROM THE CITY OF KARRATHA, THE POWERHOUSE OF THE PILBARA.

ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED IS A GOLD AND COPPER FOCUSED COMPANY WITH ASSETS IN THE WEST PILBARA AND THE PATERSONS RANGE OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA.

Artemis Resources Limited("Artemis" or "the Company") (ASX:ARV, Frankfurt: ATY, US OTCQB: ARTTF) is pleased to provide an update on its recent capital raising.

CAPITAL RAISING

Artemis has received firm commitments for a capital raising of $5.6 million. Artemis will issue 80 million shares at 7 cents per share (A$0.07) representing a 12.5% discount to the last trading price of 8 (A$0.08) cents. The Board had sought as a minimum to raise A$4.2m for 60m shares but retained discretion to issue an additional 20m shares should it decide to for another A$1.4m.

Given the quality of investors and large number of bids received the Board chose to exercise its' discretion and take the maximum of A$5.6m. These new shares will rank pari passu with existing shares and Artemis expects that the shares will be issued on 23 July 2020.

GGT Ventures and Taylor Collison acted as lead managers.

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT:

The information in this document that relates to JORC resources and or Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Edward Mead, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Mead is a Director of Artemis Resources Limited and is a consultant to the Company, and is employed by Doraleda Pty Ltd. Mr Mead has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Mead consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

This announcement was approved for release by the Board.

