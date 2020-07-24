Artemis Resources : Completion of $5.6m Capital Raise

ASX Announcement

Completion of A$5.6m Capital Raise

24 July 2020

Highlights

Artemis completes A$5.6m capital raising at 7c per share via issue of ~80m new fully paid shares.

Funds to be deployed on inaugural drill programme at Paterson Central, continue exploration and resource drilling at the Greater Carlow Project as well as general working capital.

Artemis Resources Limited("Artemis" or "the Company") (ASX:ARV, Frankfurt: ATY, US OTCQB: ARTTF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the capital raising announced on the 17thof July, raising A$5.6m (before costs). The Company has issued 79,992,856 shares at 7 cents per share under LR 7.1 to institutions and professional investors.

Mark Potter, Non-Executive Chairman commented;

"The Board takes this opportunity to welcome new shareholders who participated in the capital raise and thank our existing shareholders for their ongoing support. The Company is now well-funded as it moves into an extremely busy exploration phase at our Paterson Central Project as well as assay reporting and further drill planning at our Greater Carlow Project and elsewhere across the portfolio. We would like to thank the joint lead managers to the issue, Taylor Collison and GTT Ventures, for their outstanding assistance."

About Artemis Resources

Artemis Resources (ASX: ARV; FRA: ATY; US: ARTTF) is a Perth-based exploration and development company, led by an experienced team that has a singular focus on delivering shareholder value from its Pilbara gold projects - the Greater Carlow Gold Project in the West Pilbara and the Paterson Central exploration project in the East Pilbara.

For more information, please visit www.artemisresources.com.au

