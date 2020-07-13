Log in
Artemis Resources : Trading Halt

07/13/2020 | 03:11am EDT

Market Announcement

13 July 2020

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX: ARV)-Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Artemis Resources Limited('ARV')will be placed in trading halt at the request of ARV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 17 July 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sean Maloney

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

13 July 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

13 July 2020

The Manager Issuers Department Australian Securities Exchange

Request for a Trading Halt

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) (the Company) requests a trading halt to the trading of theCompany'ssecurities until the earlier of an announcement in relation to a capital raise or 17 July 2020.

In accordance with listing rule 17.1 the company advises that:

  • 1. The trading halt is necessary as the Company is undertaking a bookbuild in relation to the capital raising.

  • 2. The Company wishes the trading halt to last until as such time it makes an announcement to the market concerning the capital raising or Friday 17 July 2020, whichever is the earlier.

3.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours faithfullyGuy Robertson Company Secretary

Artemis Resources Limited ABN: 80 107 051 749

Telephone: +61 8 6319 0000|Facsimile: +61 2 9078 7661|Email:info@artemisresources.com.au

Suite 1 11 Ventnor Avenue WEST PERTH WA 6005 Australiawww.artemisresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Artemis Resources Limited published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 07:10:08 UTC
