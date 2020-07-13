Artemis Resources : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

13 July 2020

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX: ARV)-Trading Halt

The securities of Artemis Resources Limited('ARV')will be placed in trading halt at the request of ARV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 17 July 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Sean Maloney

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

The Manager Issuers Department Australian Securities Exchange

Request for a Trading Halt

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) (the Company) requests a trading halt to the trading of theCompany'ssecurities until the earlier of an announcement in relation to a capital raise or 17 July 2020.

In accordance with listing rule 17.1 the company advises that:

1. The trading halt is necessary as the Company is undertaking a bookbuild in relation to the capital raising.

2. The Company wishes the trading halt to last until as such time it makes an announcement to the market concerning the capital raising or Friday 17 July 2020, whichever is the earlier.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours faithfullyGuy Robertson Company Secretary

