Artesian Resources : Announces 1.5% Increase in Common Stock Dividend

0
04/03/2019

For immediate release

Artesian Resources Corporation announces 1.5% increase in

Common Stock Dividend

Newark, DE, April 3, 2019 - Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 1.5% increase in the company's Class A and Class B Common Stock dividend, raising the annual dividend to $0.9836 per share. The quarterly dividend of $0.2459 is payable May 23, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2019.

"Our record of consistently increasing dividends to our shareholders over the last 23 years speaks equally to our commitment to delivering a fair return to our investors and being a leader in the responsible stewardship of precious water resources across our water and wastewater businesses. We are committed to improving our environment through total water resource management and ensuring the superior service and high-quality drinking water our customers have come to expect over the last 110 years," said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.

This is the 106th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders and the 23rd consecutive year it has increased dividends.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 7.9 billion gallons of water per year through 1,311 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:

Nicki Taylor

Investor Relations

(302)453-6900ntaylor@artesianwater.com

Disclaimer

Artesian Resources Corporation published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 21:06:03 UTC
