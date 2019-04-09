Log in
ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION    ARTNA

ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(ARTNA)
Artesian Resources Corporation 2018 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders

04/09/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

NEWARK, Del., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA), a leading provider of water, wastewater services and related services on the Delmarva Peninsula, today announced that its 2018 Form 10-K has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The Artesian Resources Corporation 2018 Annual Report is available electronically to shareholders through its website at http://www.artesianwater.com/investor-relations/annual-report.  If any shareholder would like to receive a print copy of the 2018 Annual Report, they can request one free of charge by writing or calling Artesian Resources Corporation, 664 Churchmans Road, Newark, Delaware 19702, Attention Laura Slayman (Phone Number: 302-453-6900).

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905.  Artesian supplies 7.9 billion gallons of water per year through 1,311 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:
Nicholle Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
ntaylor@artesianwater.com

Artesian Resources Corporation logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
