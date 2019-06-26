Log in
Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend

06/26/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

NEWARK, Del., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.2459 is payable August 23, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2019.

This is the 107th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 7.9 billion gallons of water per year through 1,311 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:

Nicki Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
ntaylor@artesianwater.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
