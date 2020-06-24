Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend

Log in
ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(ARTNA)
06/24/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

NEWARK, Del., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.2496 is payable August 21, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 7, 2020.

This is the 111th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula.  Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905.  Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,331 miles of main to over 300,000 people.

Contact:

Nicki Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
ntaylor@artesianwater.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
