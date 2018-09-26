Artesian Resources Corporation announces a 1.5% increase in Common Stock Dividend

Log in
09/26/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 1.5% increase in the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock dividend, raising the annual dividend to $0.9692 per share.  The quarterly dividend of $0.2423 is payable November 21, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2018.

“As a company, Artesian is committed to delivering a safe and reliable supply of water to our customers, as well as delivering a fair return to our shareholders.  This marks our 113th year of providing superior service to those we serve on the Delmarva Peninsula,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO. 

For Artesian, this is the 104th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders and the 22nd consecutive year it has increased dividends.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905.  Artesian supplies 7.9 billion gallons of water per year through 1,293 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:
Nicholle Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
ntaylor@artesianwater.com

Artesian Resources Corporation logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
