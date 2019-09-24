Log in
Artesian Resources Corporation announces a 1.5% increase in Common Stock Dividend

0
09/24/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 1.5% increase in the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock dividend, raising the annual dividend to $0.9984 per share.  The quarterly dividend of $0.2496 is payable November 22, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2019.

“We are pleased once again to provide our shareholders with a consistent return for their investment as we continue to successfully achieve our strategic initiatives.   With the leadership of our management team and our dedicated employees, we are privileged to be able to continue to share these successes with you as a stakeholder in our company,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO. 

Artesian Resources has now paid quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 108 consecutive quarters and for the 23rd consecutive year has increased dividends. 

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905.  Artesian supplies 7.9 billion gallons of water per year through 1,311 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:
Nicholle Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
ntaylor@artesianwater.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
