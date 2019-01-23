Log in
ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION (ARTNA)
Artesian Resources : Declares Common Stock Dividend

0
01/23/2019 | 06:14pm EST

For immediate release

Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend

Newark, DE, January 23, 2019 - Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company's Class A and Class B Common Stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.2423 is payable February 22, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8, 2019. This is the 105th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 7.9 billion gallons of water per year through 1,293 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:

Nicki Taylor Investor Relations (302) 453-6900ntaylor@artesianwater.com

Disclaimer

Artesian Resources Corporation published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 23:13:10 UTC
