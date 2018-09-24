Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Artesian Resources Corporation    ARTNA

ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION (ARTNA)
Artesian Resources : Michael Houghton Appointed To Artesian Board of Directors

09/24/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

For immediate release

Michael Houghton Appointed To Artesian Resources Board of Directors

Newark, DE, September 24, 2018 - Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), which includes operations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, today announced the expansion of the Board of Directors by appointing Michael Houghton. The expansion of the Board of Directors recognizes Mr. Houghton's areas of specific expertise as a new addition to the current board.

Mr. Houghton, a partner with the law firm of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell in Wilmington, DE, has extensive experience representing governmental entities, banks, trust companies, insurance companies and public utilities, including Artesian Water Company, in commercial transactions and before regulatory authorities. Mike has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America from 2009-2019.

"We are honored and excited to add Mike as a member of our Board," said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artesian. "His wealth of professional, regulatory and public policy experience will provide invaluable insights and benefits that will complement the skills of our Board. Mike is well acquainted with our vision and mission in service to our customers, employees and shareholders, and is uniquely qualified to contribute immediately to our continued success."

Mr. Houghton has served in numerous leadership roles with both Delaware and national business and professional organizations, including as President of the Uniform Law Commission and the Delaware State Bar Association, as well as serving as member of the boards of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce,the Delaware Public Policy Institute, the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation and the Rockefeller Trust Company of Delaware.

In 2017, Mr. Houghton was appointed by Delaware Gov. John Carney to serve as Chair of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council (DEFAC). DEFAC, which includes public and private sector representatives, is responsible for providing non-partisan and objective revenue and expenditure estimates to the Governor and General Assembly, as well as advice on tax policy and economic trends.

"I am very pleased to join the Board of Artesian, a local company with an outstanding reputation of service and involvement in our community. I look forward to working with others on the board to continue to help the Company grow and prosper to the benefit of its customers," said Houghton.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water

Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 7.9 billion gallons of water per year through 1,293 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:

Nicholle Taylor Investor Relations (302)453-6900ntaylor@artesianwater.com

Disclaimer

Artesian Resources Corporation published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 12:08:08 UTC
