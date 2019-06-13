Log in
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : Acquires Abram Interstate Insurance Services, Inc.

06/13/2019 | 11:01am EDT

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Rocklin, California-based Abram Interstate Insurance Services, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Abram Interstate Insurance Services is a property/casualty managing general agency offering a full range of commercial, agri-business and personal insurance products to retail agents and their customers, primarily throughout California. Ron Abram and his associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Joel Cavaness, President of Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), a subsidiary of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

"Ron Abram and his team are highly regarded in the industry, and offer RPS a complementary product mix and attractive new location," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Ron and his associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-abram-interstate-insurance-services-inc-300867147.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2019
