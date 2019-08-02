Log in
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : Acquires Adjusting Associates LLP

08/02/2019 | 05:01am EDT

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its risk management services subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett International Ltd, has acquired the assets of Llantrisant, Wales-based Adjusting Associates LLP. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Established in 2002 to provide high-quality loss adjusting and claims management services, Adjusting Associates predominantly manages domestic, commercial, liability and business interruption claims. It serves businesses primarily in the UK, as well as in the Republic of Ireland, France, Portugal, Italy and Spain. Stephen Sheppard, Andrew Swan and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Simon Pemberton, head of Gallagher Bassett's UK operations.

"Adjusting Associates is a highly respected business that expands Gallagher Bassett's UK client offerings and provides strong cross-selling opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Gallagher. "I am excited to welcome Stephen, Andrew and their associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella

Media: Linda J. Collins

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-adjusting-associates-llp-300895470.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2019
