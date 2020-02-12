ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Oakbrook, Illinois-based Affiliated Benefit Consultants, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1986, Affiliated Benefit Consultants offers a full suite of benefits consulting services to clients throughout the United States. John Araujo and his associates will continue to operate in their current location under the direction of Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Affiliated Benefit Consultants is a growth-oriented benefit consultant with a great reputation and a strong culture that is closely aligned with our own," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome John and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP – Investor Relations VP – Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-affiliated-benefit-consultants-inc-301003555.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.