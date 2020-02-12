Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.    AJG

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.

(AJG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : Acquires Affiliated Benefit Consultants, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:01am EST

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Oakbrook, Illinois-based Affiliated Benefit Consultants, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Founded in 1986, Affiliated Benefit Consultants offers a full suite of benefits consulting services to clients throughout the United States. John Araujo and his associates will continue to operate in their current location under the direction of Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Affiliated Benefit Consultants is a growth-oriented benefit consultant with a great reputation and a strong culture that is closely aligned with our own," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome John and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-affiliated-benefit-consultants-inc-301003555.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.
09:01aARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Acquires Affiliated Benefit Consultants, Inc.
PR
02/07ARTHUR J GALLAGHER : & CO. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
01/31ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in ..
AQ
01/30ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
01/30ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Financia..
PR
01/30ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
01/30ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Annual results
CO
01/30ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : 4th quarter results
CO
01/29ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend To $0.45 Per Share
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group