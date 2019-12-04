Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.    AJG

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.

(AJG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : Acquires Blueleaf Consulting Pty Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:01pm EST

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of North Sydney, New South Wales-based Blueleaf Consulting Pty Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Founded in 2006, Blueleaf Consulting is a holistic financial wellbeing advice practice offering wealth management, estate planning and business succession support to businesses and individuals across New South Wales. Gary O'Sullivan, David Campbell, Benn Furlong and their associates will be joining the wider Gallagher team in the Sydney Head Office and operating under the direction of Leslie Lemenager, head of Gallagher's international employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Blueleaf Consulting strengthens our financial wellbeing consulting expertise, and the team's strong corporate and individual client relationships also present excellent cross-selling opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Gary, David, Benn and their associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 48 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella

Media:  Linda J. Collins

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-blueleaf-consulting-pty-ltd-300969313.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.
02:01pARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Acquires Blueleaf Consulting Pty Ltd.
PR
12/03ARTHUR J GALLAGHER : Pacific Northwest Marine Team Joins Arthur J. Gallagher & C..
PR
11/18ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Completes Acquisition of Horseshoe Insurance Service..
PR
11/06ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Acquires BonusDrive
PR
10/30ARTHUR J GALLAGHER : Study Uncovers Proven Strategies for Employers to Simultane..
PR
10/25ARTHUR J GALLAGHER : & CO. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
10/25ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Completes Acquisition of Minority Stake in Edelweiss..
PR
10/25ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
10/24ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/24ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group