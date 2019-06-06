Log in
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : Acquires MDV Wealth Planning, Inc.

06/06/2019 | 10:01am EDT

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Fox River Grove, Ill.-based MDV Wealth Planning, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Founded in 2014, MDV Wealth Planning, Inc. sells and places life insurance products for clients of registered investment advisors (RIAs), independent financial advisors, institutional brokers, life insurance professionals, and property/casualty agents and brokers. Their focus is on C-suite executives and high-net-worth individuals. Thomas Vilardo and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Jeff Leonard, National Financial and Retirement Services practice leader.

"Gallagher continues to expand our capabilities in the individual life insurance and wealth planning space by seeking industry leaders, and MDV has a proven track record in this area," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Tom and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella                       

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP – Investor Relations                       

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com  

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-mdv-wealth-planning-inc-300863328.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2019
