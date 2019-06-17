Log in
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : Acquires P2 Group

06/17/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Hawthorn, Victoria-based P2 Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Founded in 2003, P2 Group helps employers proactively manage occupational health and reduce the risk of worker injuries and WorkCover claims. They promote a culture of preventative practice by identifying and rectifying potential problems before they result in an injury or claim. Jim Kydas, Paul Marsh and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Vivienne Toll, head of Gallagher Australia's specialty Workplace Risk Practice.

"P2 Group is a highly specialized consulting firm that expands our retail brokerage division's Workplace Risk Practice's footprint and services into the Victorian market and offers us additional cross-selling opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Jim, Paul and their team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-p2-group-300869878.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2019
