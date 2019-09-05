Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : Acquires RGA Group

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of three Brentford, UK-based insurance intermediaries — Rentguard Limited, Home & Travel Limited and RGA Underwriting Limited — collectively referred to as RGA Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, the companies comprising RGA Group specialize in coverages for private and professional landlords and real estate portfolio owners, as well as offering wider property owner insurance coverages to individuals and businesses. Group CEO James Castell and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Gareth Birch, head of Gallagher's UK SME & Personal Lines Division.

"RGA Group's expertise in developing and delivering effective risk solutions across the property owners' insurance market broadens our international specialist capabilities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I'd like to extend a warm welcome to James and his associates as they join our growing global team."

Michael Rea, CEO of UK Retail for Gallagher, said: "The complementary product range of RGA Group and its well-known trading brands will further strengthen Gallagher's established specialism in niche property owners' insurance, while extending our UK distribution capabilities to reach even more customers."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP – Investor Relations VP – Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-rga-group-300912158.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.