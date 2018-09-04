Log in
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO (AJG)
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : Acquires Super-Advice Entities

09/04/2018 | 01:01am CEST

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Perth, Western Australia and Sydney, New South Wales-based Super-Advice Corporate Services Pty Ltd and Personal Advice Services Pty Ltd, dba Super-Advice. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Founded in 2002, Super-Advice is one of Australia's leading employee benefit consultants and corporate advisory groups, expanding Gallagher's superannuation (employer-funded organizational pension programs) and employee benefit consulting service capabilities across the country. Robert O'Shea, Dean Lawson and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations in Perth and Sydney under the direction of Leslie Lemenager, head of Gallagher's international employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"The Super-Advice team greatly enhances our employee benefit consulting and individual Wealth Management capabilities, deepening Gallagher's value proposition across Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Robert, Dean and their associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 34 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella

Media:  Linda J. Collins

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-super-advice-entities-300705565.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2018
