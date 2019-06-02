Log in
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : Acquires The Protectors Insurance Group

06/02/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Liverpool, New South Wales-based The Protectors Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd and Regent Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd.; collectively referred to as The Protectors Group (TPG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Founded in 1982, TPG is a retail broker specializing in construction, hospitality and transport coverage for commercial and corporate clients in Greater Western Sydney. David Michell, Vince Gioiello and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Sean Gallagher, Head of Branches for Gallagher Australia.

"TPG is a second-generation family business that represents a very good cultural fit for Gallagher and expands our geographical presence in the key growth area of Western Sydney," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are very pleased to welcome David, Vince and their team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP – Investor Relations 

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-the-protectors-insurance-group-300860299.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2019
