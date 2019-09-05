Log in
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. : To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management

09/05/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) will be hosting an informal management meeting with the investment community at its corporate headquarters in Rolling Meadows, Illinois on Thursday, September 12, from 8:00 a.m. CT until approximately 12:00 p.m. CT. During the meeting, the company's operating and financial leaders will present background information and commentary on the company's business operations and financial outlook, and will also take questions from in-person attendees.

In conjunction with this meeting, the company will broadcast a live audio webcast which can be accessed, on a listen-only basis, on the company's website at www.ajg.com/irmeeting. A replay will be available at the same link through October 11, 2019 at midnight ET.

Any information distributed during this meeting will be available on September 12, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. CT at http://www.ajg.com/Sept12materials. The agenda will be available at www.ajg.com/irmeeting.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants. 

Contact:
Raymond Iardella
VP Investor Relations                                                  
(630) 285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 

                    

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-to-webcast-investor-meeting-with-management-300912939.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2019
