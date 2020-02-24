Arthur J Gallagher : Twenty-one Gallagher Professionals Recognized as 2020 Power Brokers® by Risk & Insurance® magazine

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher is pleased to announce that 21 of its retail insurance brokers and benefits consultants have been recognized as 2020 Power Brokers® by Risk & Insurance® magazine. Winners are selected annually from hundreds of nominees based upon client recommendations, their "creativity and resourcefulness, their excellent customer service and their industry knowledge."

"Our clients are our top priority. Our purpose is to provide peace of mind and confidence that we will help them navigate risk," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "Identifying a client's unique challenges and delivering effective solutions requires creativity, trust and a deep knowledge of their industry. We are extremely proud of these talented professionals for the outstanding work that they are doing on behalf of our clients."

Twenty-one Gallagher professionals are honored as 2020 Power Brokers® within 10 industry categories:

William Jackson (At-Large)

(At-Large) Justin Felker (Captives)

(Captives) David Brockmann (Construction)

(Construction) Keith Gilbertson and Joey Sylvester (Cyber)

and (Cyber) Teresa Koster , Michele Montgomery and Paul Pousson (Education)

, and (Education) Shannon Gilbert , Chris Herbruck and Emily Raaker (Employee Benefits)

, and (Employee Benefits) Larry Hansard and Chris Smith (Health Care)

and (Health Care) Chris Cyterski , Tim DePriest , Ryan Doyle , Matt Jakubowski and Mark Munroe (Nonprofit)

, , , and (Nonprofit) John Chino and Michael McHugh (Public Sector)

and (Public Sector) Michele Centeno (Transportation).

Twelve additional Gallagher professionals are recognized as Power Broker finalists within nine categories on the magazine's website: www.riskandinsurance.com. They are:

John Marchisi (At-Large)

(At-Large) Kevin Waters (Construction)

(Construction) Joan Rupar (Education)

(Education) Josh Anderson , Ron Novak and Scott Ripley (Employee Benefits)

, and (Employee Benefits) Neal Toffoli (Health Care)

(Health Care) Betsey Clement (Private Client)

(Private Client) Jeff Estes (Public Sector)

(Public Sector) Mike Gong and Alex Ranney (Real Estate)

and (Real Estate) Young Kim (Retail).

About Gallagher:

Gallagher (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

About Risk & Insurance®Power Broker®:

The Risk & Insurance® Power Broker®Awards are an annual selection of the most effective and influential commercial insurance brokers. The Power Broker®designation is based on nominations provided by brokers and risk managers, and is judged based on the quality of the application and on references by risk managers in each industry sector. Hundreds of risk managers and risk executives are interviewed in the process of identifying and soliciting, evaluating and judging the nominees. Brokers are judged primarily on their creativity in solving risk-related problems during the previous year, their demonstrated industry knowledge and their high level of client service.

About the Publication:

Risk & Insurance® strives to identify emerging risks and mitigation strategies, while covering the fascinating people who drive the industry forward. We also provide expert coverage of core topics such as property and liability as well as the many specialties that comprise the risk management and commercial insurance universe. In addition, we are well known for covering specialized risks faced by a multitude of industries such as Workers' Compensation, Energy, Transportation, Construction, Health Care, etc. Our goal is to not only inform and help our readers succeed in their careers but also to inspire and motivate.

Media: Linda J. Collins

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twenty-one-gallagher-professionals-recognized-as-2020-power-brokers-by-risk--insurance-magazine-301009913.html

SOURCE Gallagher