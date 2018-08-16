Artilium : Issue of Equity

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

Artilium plc

('Artilium' 'the Company')

Issue of Equity, Total Voting Rights, Rule 2.9 Announcement

Artilium plc (LSE/AIM: ARTA), the AIM quoted provider of innovative telecommunication software and solutions, announces thatit has allotted 263,340 new ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') in payment of a debt agreed to be settled in shares.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 263,340 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will become effective and trading will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 17 August 2018.

After Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 355,154,922 and the total number of voting rights will therefore be 355,154,922. The Company has no Ordinary Shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, following the issue of the Ordinary Shares, there will be 355,154,922 Ordinary Shares in issue. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

Enquiries:

Artilium

Jan-Paul Menke, Non-Executive Chairman Bart Weijermars, Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hutton, Chief Finance Officer Tel: +32 (0) 5023 0300

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and broker to Artilium)

Jonny Franklin-Adams Henrik Persson Anthony Adams Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

