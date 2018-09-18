Log in
ARTILIUM PLC (ARTA)
21.6 GBp   +2.86%
10:43aARTILIUM : Rule 2.9 Announcement (Pareteum Corporation)
PU
09/14ARTILIUM : Result of Shareholder Meetings
PU
09/13ARTILIUM : Pareteum Stockholder Meeting
PU
Artilium : Rule 2.9 Announcement (Pareteum Corporation)

09/18/2018 | 10:43am CEST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

For immediate release

18 September 2018

Pareteum Corp. ('Pareteum' or the 'Company')

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, as at close of business on 14 September 2018 there were 60,655,317 Pareteum shares issued and outstanding and listed for trading on the NYSE American. There are no Pareteum shares held in treasury. The International Securities Identification Number for the Pareteum shares is US69946T2078.

For further information please contact:

Pareteum

Denis McCarthy, SVP Corporate Development

Alexander Korff, Company Secretary

Edward O'Donnell, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +1 (212) 984 1096

Disclaimer

Artilium plc published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 08:42:03 UTC
