ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC    APAM

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

(APAM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management : Announces Reopening of Artisan Global Value Strategy

02/19/2019 | 10:44am EST

19 February 2019

Artisan Partners Announces Reopening of Artisan Global Value Strategy

Chicago, Illinois. Artisan Partners announced today that it has reopened Artisan Global Value Strategy to new separate accounts.

The Artisan Global Value Strategy is managed by the Global Value team, led by portfolio manager Dan O'Keefe. The strategy has been closed to most new separately managed accounts since 2013, reflecting the firm's focus on process integrity and effective capacity management.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offeredthrough various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership (APLP) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Artisan Partners UK LLP (APUK) is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is a registered investment adviser with the SEC. APLP and APUK are collectively, with their parent company and affiliates, referred to as Artisan Partners herein.

Investing is subject to risks. The value of an investment will rise and fall with market fluctuations and investor capital is at risk. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, an invitation or a solicitation for investment or subscription for shares of funds or investment services in any country. Any person who is in possession of this material is hereby notified that no action has or will be taken that would allow an offering of any Artisan Partners product or service unless in compliance with local regulations. Neither this announcement nor any other material relative to this announcement have been submitted to any local regulatory authority for prior review or approval. This material is intended for the recipient's information and use only and may not be distributed or made available (in whole or in part) in any local jurisdiction, directly or indirectly, except as permitted by local law and regulation.

2/19/19 - A19535L

Disclaimer

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 15:43:00 UTC
