Artisan Partners Asset Management : Announces Reopening of Artisan Global Value Strategy

19 February 2019

Artisan Partners Announces Reopening of Artisan Global Value Strategy

Chicago, Illinois. Artisan Partners announced today that it has reopened Artisan Global Value Strategy to new separate accounts.

The Artisan Global Value Strategy is managed by the Global Value team, led by portfolio manager Dan O'Keefe. The strategy has been closed to most new separately managed accounts since 2013, reflecting the firm's focus on process integrity and effective capacity management.

