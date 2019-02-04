Artisan Partners Asset Management : Current report on Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 4, 2019

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 4, 2019, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing the availability of certain consolidated financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018. Copies of the press release and the full earnings release are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished in this Item 2.02, including the exhibits incorporated herein by reference, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Number Description of Exhibit 99.1 Press Release of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dated February 4, 2019 99.2 Earnings Release of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dated February 4, 2019

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 Results and Quarterly and Special Annual Dividend

Milwaukee, WI - February 4, 2019 - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

CEO and Chairman Eric Colson said, "Given the long bull market, the equity market correction in the fourth quarter was a reminder of the volatile environment in which we operate. Global stock indices were down more than 12%. The week of December 17 was the worst week of performance for the S&P 500 (down over 7.0%) since August 2011. During the quarter, the S&P 500 swung by more than 100 basis points on 28 of 63 trading days and the VIX volatility index appreciated over 110%.

"Reacting to the drawdown and volatility, investors pulled money from equity mutual funds and ETFs at record levels, trading into money market funds instead. Investors also used the drawdown as an opportunity to harvest tax losses, exacerbating outflows from daily-liquidity investment vehicles.

"Our AUM was not immune, declining to $96.2 billion at the end of the year. Since then, our AUM has appreciated to approximately $105 billion, as of January 31, 2019, as a result of investment gains, including alpha, and net inflows during January.

"Our operating environment is inherently subject to the short-term whims of markets and human behavior. That is why we constantly repeat our long-term mantra. Our goal is not to smooth over months like December (we can't), but to generate and compound wealth over the long term for our clients, employees, and owners.

"Our long-term performance for clients and investors remains strong across our investment franchises. Net of fees, 15 of our 17 strategies have generated meaningful out-performance relative to their broad-based benchmarks since inception, representing significant wealth creation for our clients and investors. Our Growth, Global Equity, and Thematic teams had particularly strong investment performance in 2018.

"In the fourth quarter, Rezo Kanovich joined Artisan Partners, and we re-configured the Non-U.S. Small-Cap Growth strategy into the Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth strategy to give the team greater degrees of freedom. This is another proof point of the attractiveness of our business model and culture to outstanding and differentiated investment talent.

"Also in the fourth quarter, we evolved our Global Value team into two separate teams, the International Value and Global Value teams. The evolution demonstrated the ability of our culture to successfully cultivate investment talent and the flexibility of our operating model to increase the probabilities of long-term success for all stakeholders.

"Despite the volatile fourth quarter, 2018 was one of Artisan Partners' most successful years ever in terms of financial outcomes-outcomes driven by the long-term results we have generated for clients and investors and the long-term investments we have made in the firm:

• We earned $828.6 million in revenue.

• We maintained a 36.8% operating margin while consistently reinvesting in talent, technology and resources, and new investment strategies. Our margin includes the impact of five years of post-IPO equity grants, approximately 90% of which are reinvestments in our investment talent.

• We generated $2.94 of adjusted EPS, and we have paid or declared a total of $3.39 per share of dividends with respect to 2018.

"An aggregate of $8.37 billion in net outflows from our two mid-cap strategies and the Non-U.S. Growth strategy in 2018 overshadowed the organic growth across the rest of our business, which totaled nearly $1 billion for the year. While we expect the decline of the mid-cap strategies to continue to weigh on overall flows, we have significant long-term growth potential across most of our business-where we have value-added results, stability of people and process, and growth opportunities for talent.

"We can't predict when these embedded long-term growth options will take off, but we feel very good about the long-term prospects across our investment franchises. In addition, because of the investments we have made in our firm and the changing industry landscape, we believe that Artisan Partners is becoming an even more attractive home for entrepreneurial, independent thinkers who want to maximize time spent on investing-providing another lever for long-term growth.

"No matter the short-term market environment, we will remain focused on providing the best home for unique investment talent to deliver high-value added outcomes for our clients and investors. We will remain disciplined and patient. Over the long-term, we fully expect to generate successful outcomes for all our stakeholders."