Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2019 Assets Under Management

06/11/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2019 totaled $106.9 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $56.0 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $50.9 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY  
   
As of May 31, 2019 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities16,611 
Global Discovery651 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth10,739 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,826 
   
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity1,736 
Non-U.S. Growth21,981 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth1,371 
   
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity2,367 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value4,328 
   
International Value Team  
Non-U.S. Value19,134 
   
Global Value Team  
Global Value17,643 
   
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets191 
   
Credit Team  
High Income3,553 
   
Developing World Team  
Developing World2,548 
   
Thematic Team  
Thematic779 
   
Other Assets Under Management2414 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$106,872 
1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.
2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
