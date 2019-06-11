Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2019 Assets Under Management
0
06/11/2019 | 04:18pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2019 totaled $106.9 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $56.0 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $50.9 billion.
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY
As of May 31, 2019 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities
16,611
Global Discovery
651
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
10,739
U.S. Small-Cap Growth
2,826
Global Equity Team
Global Equity
1,736
Non-U.S. Growth
21,981
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
1,371
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity
2,367
U.S. Mid-Cap Value
4,328
International Value Team
Non-U.S. Value
19,134
Global Value Team
Global Value
17,643
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets
191
Credit Team
High Income
3,553
Developing World Team
Developing World
2,548
Thematic Team
Thematic
779
Other Assets Under Management2
414
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
$106,872
1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.
2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.
ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com