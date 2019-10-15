Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.    APAM

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 3Q19 Results on October 29, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its third quarter 2019 financial results and information relating to its quarterly dividend on October 29, 2019 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com at that time. Chief Executive Officer Eric Colson and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

United States/Toll Free:1-877-328-5507
International:1-412-317-5423
Conference ID:10135214

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the conference until November 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing the following:

United States/Toll Free:1-877-344-7529
International:1-412-317-0088
Replay Conference ID:10135214

An audio replay will also be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com within 24 hours after the end of the conference.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investor Relations Inquiries
Makela Taphorn
866.632.1770
414.908.2176
ir@artisanpartners.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MAN
04:18pArtisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 3Q19 Results on October 29..
GL
10/09ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
10/09ARTISAN PARTNERS : Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2019 Assets Under Man..
AQ
09/13ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Maria Negrete-Gruson Receives Women in Asset..
PU
09/11ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
09/11ARTISAN PARTNERS : Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2019 Assets Under Manage..
AQ
08/19ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Maria Negrete-Gruson Named Finalist for Wome..
PU
08/09ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
08/09ARTISAN PARTNERS : Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2019 Assets Under Manageme..
AQ
07/31ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 794 M
EBIT 2019 278 M
Net income 2019 149 M
Finance 2019 658 M
Yield 2019 11,4%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,58x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 1 460 M
Chart ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,17  $
Last Close Price 26,00  $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Richard Colson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles J. Daley CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Andrew Arthur Ziegler Lead Independent Director
Matthew Reed Barger Independent Director
Tench Coxe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.17.59%1 460
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.55.99%30 756
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC19.50%25 988
LEGAL & GENERAL12.38%19 386
AMUNDI36.48%13 871
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-9.07%13 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group