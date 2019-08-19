Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc    APAM

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

(APAM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Artisan Partners Asset Management : Maria Negrete-Gruson Named Finalist for Women in Asset Management Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

19 August 2019

Maria Negrete-Gruson Named Finalist for Women in Asset Management Award

New York, New York. Artisan Partners is pleased to announce Maria Negrete-Gruson has been shortlisted for the 2019 Women in Asset Management Awards. Ms. Negrete-Gruson is managing director of Artisan Partners and portfolio manager of the Artisan Partners Sustainable Emerging Markets Team. Ms. Negrete-Gruson has led her mostly female investment team since 2006.

The Women in Asset Management Awards recognize "the outstanding innovation achieved by the women in the world of asset management," according to Bonhill Group Plc, the organizer of the awards ceremony. More than 100 women were nominated in the Emerging Market Equities category, and Ms. Negrete-Gruson is among the five finalists for the award. The winner will be announced September 12 in New York.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer, an invitation or a solicitation for investment or subscription for shares of funds or investment services in any country. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership (APLP) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Artisan Partners UK LLP (APUK) is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is a registered investment adviser with the SEC. APEL Financial Distribution Services Limited (AP Europe) is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. APLP, APUK and AP Europe are collectively, with their parent company and affiliates, referred to as Artisan Partners herein.

8/19/19 -A19740L

Disclaimer

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 16:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MAN
12:27pARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Maria Negrete-Gruson Named Finalist for Wome..
PU
08/09ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
08/09ARTISAN PARTNERS : Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2019 Assets Under Manageme..
AQ
07/31ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
07/30ARTISAN PARTNERS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
07/30ARTISAN PARTNERS : Asset Management Inc. Reports 2Q19 Results
AQ
07/16Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 2Q19 Results on July 30, 2..
GL
07/10ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
07/10Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2019 Assets Under Managem..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 801 M
EBIT 2019 282 M
Net income 2019 150 M
Finance 2019 484 M
Yield 2019 11,4%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,36x
EV / Sales2019 1,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 1 470 M
Chart ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
Duration : Period :
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,17  $
Last Close Price 26,19  $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Richard Colson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles J. Daley CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Andrew Arthur Ziegler Lead Director
Matthew Reed Barger Independent Director
Tench Coxe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC18.45%1 470
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP--.--%30 240
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC16.30%24 843
LEGAL & GENERAL-1.90%15 967
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-7.72%13 604
AMUNDI18.18%12 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group