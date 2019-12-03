artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Hires Johannes Vogt, Esteemed Gallerist and Dealer, to Head Its Department of Contemporary Art



Artnet Auctions Hires Johannes Vogt, Esteemed Gallerist and Dealer, to Head Its Department of Contemporary Art

New York, December 3, 2019-Artnet AG announced that Johannes Vogt will join the Artnet Auctions platform as head of its Contemporary Art Department. Mr. Vogt, who has been operating his eponymous gallery in New York City since 2010, brings international expertise as both a dealer and curator to Artnet. He had previously spent a four-year tenure as associate curator at the Pinakothek der Moderne in Munich, Germany, and has mounted over 100 exhibitions across three continents with a steadily growing international client base in the primary and secondary market.

"We are delighted to bring Johannes on board to the Artnet Auctions team," says Colleen Cash, Director of Auctions. "Contemporary Art has been and will continue to be a critical area of focus for our platform, and Johannes' deep entrepreneurial experience in the industry uniquely positions him for success as the leader of this category."

Artnet Auctions is a pioneer of the digital art market, and was the first to launch online sales dedicated to fine art. Today it hosts over 70 curated sales a year featuring a range of sought-after contemporary art, prints, and photographs, offering collectors strategic opportunities to buy and sell year-round.

Johannes Vogt will be joining the team in January 2020, and will be available to discuss private sales and auctions for the spring season.

