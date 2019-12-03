Log in
artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Hires Johannes Vogt, Esteemed Gallerist and Dealer, to Head Its Department of Contemporary Art

12/03/2019 | 03:05am EST


DGAP-Media / 03.12.2019 / 09:00

Artnet Auctions Hires Johannes Vogt, Esteemed Gallerist and Dealer, to Head Its Department of Contemporary Art

New York, December 3, 2019-Artnet AG announced that Johannes Vogt will join the Artnet Auctions platform as head of its Contemporary Art Department. Mr. Vogt, who has been operating his eponymous gallery in New York City since 2010, brings international expertise as both a dealer and curator to Artnet. He had previously spent a four-year tenure as associate curator at the Pinakothek der Moderne in Munich, Germany, and has mounted over 100 exhibitions across three continents with a steadily growing international client base in the primary and secondary market.

"We are delighted to bring Johannes on board to the Artnet Auctions team," says Colleen Cash, Director of Auctions. "Contemporary Art has been and will continue to be a critical area of focus for our platform, and Johannes' deep entrepreneurial experience in the industry uniquely positions him for success as the leader of this category."

Artnet Auctions is a pioneer of the digital art market, and was the first to launch online sales dedicated to fine art. Today it hosts over 70 curated sales a year featuring a range of sought-after contemporary art, prints, and photographs, offering collectors strategic opportunities to buy and sell year-round.

Johannes Vogt will be joining the team in January 2020, and will be available to discuss private sales and auctions for the spring season.

For more information, please contact press@artnet.com or visit artnet.com/auctions

About Artnet

Artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, Artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people collect art today. The Price Database contains more than 13 million auction results from 1,800 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. Artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards.

ISIN: DE000A1K0375

LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31



End of Media Release

Issuer: artnet AG
Key word(s): Services

03.12.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
E-mail: info@artnet.de
Internet: www.artnet.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
WKN: A1K037
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 926461

 
End of News DGAP Media

926461  03.12.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=926461&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
