ARTNET AG

(ART)
artnet AG: Artnet Partners With the New Art Dealers Alliance

04/17/2020 | 02:35am EDT


DGAP-Media / 17.04.2020 / 08:30

Artnet Partners With the New Art Dealers Alliance

Artnet Galleries will host NADA gallery members while many remain closed amid the COVID-19 crisis

Berlin/New York, April 17, 2020-Artnet is delighted to announce a partnership with the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art. Through this partnership, the online platform Artnet Galleries is hosting exhibitions from NADA Member Galleries from now through June 20th.

"As champions of the online space for thirty years, we're pleased to be in a position to help our clients, collectors, and fellow colleagues in the art industry during this trying period," says Jacob Pabst, CEO of Artnet. "We have always admired NADA's mission and its imaginative, well-curated fairs. Artnet is happy to share their work with our audience of collectors, the largest in the art industry."

"Seeing the art world come together in the face of this pandemic has provided some respite to the challenges we are facing," adds NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs. "It's affected every area of the market and disrupted business for many of our members galleries. Our partnership with Artnet offers another way for the public to experience exhibitions that have been postponed or cancelled, discover new artworks, and engage with our members."

Through the summer, NADA's 180 participating galleries will be hosted online by Artnet Galleries, where they can showcase artwork inventory and receive inquiries from Artnet's dedicated collector base.

Explore NADA on Artnet Galleries here.

About Artnet
Artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, Artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people discover and collect art today.



End of Media Release

Issuer: artnet AG
Key word(s): Art

17.04.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
E-mail: info@artnet.de
Internet: www.artnet.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
WKN: A1K037
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1023555

 
End of News DGAP Media

1023555  17.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1023555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
