artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/19/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.03.2019 / 00:01
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2019 German: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte English: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/annual-reports


20.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

789509  20.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=789509&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
