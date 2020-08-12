artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
08/12/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
12.08.2020 / 23:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)