artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/12/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.08.2020 / 23:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020
Address: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/quartalsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020
Address: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports

12.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1116979  12.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1116979&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
