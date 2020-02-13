Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Artnet AG    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

artnet AG: Preliminary results for the 2019 Financial Year lower than anticipated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:20pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: artnet AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Development of Sales
artnet AG: Preliminary results for the 2019 Financial Year lower than anticipated

14-Feb-2020 / 00:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary results for the 2019 Financial Year lower than anticipated

(Berlin, February 13, 2020) Pursuant to the preliminary figures for the 2019 financial year, artnet Group's Income from Operations for the 2019 financial year is approximately 0.2 million USD, and thus below the estimated results between 1.0 million USD and 1.5 million USD. The decrease is mainly the result of lower-than-anticipated revenue, especially in the fourth quarter of the financial year.

The Group's revenue increased to approximately 21.8 million USD in the 2019 financial year and was therefore below the range of the forecast of between 23 million USD and 24 million USD. Especially the artnet Auctions and Gallery Network segments had a negative impact on the revenue increase. The reorganization of the artnet Auctions segment caused revenue to be lower than anticipated in the 2019 financial year. The Gallery Network revenue was lower particularly because of a challenging economic environment for galleries. In addition to these factors, the overall decline in the art market also contributed to the lower-than-expected revenue growth. Globally, auction volume decreased by 8% to 17.8 billion USD, as compared to 2018. Auction volume decreased most significantly in the United States and Great Britain, where it decreased by 19% in both countries, as compared to 2018.

All stated results are preliminary and unaudited. The final audited annual statements and the consolidated annual statements are anticipated to be published on March 20, 2020.




Contact:
Moritz Bauer
SENIOR DIRECTOR, INVESTOR RELATIONS

14-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
E-mail: info@artnet.de
Internet: www.artnet.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
WKN: A1K037
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 975475

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

975475  14-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=975475&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARTNET AG
06:20pARTNET AG : Preliminary results for the 2019 Financial Year lower than anticipat..
EQ
01/14ARTNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2019ARTNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2019ARTNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2019ARTNET AG : Artnet Auctions Hires Johannes Vogt, Esteemed Gallerist and Dealer, ..
EQ
2019ARTNET AG : Artnet Ad Revenue Increases 30% in the Third Quarter 2019
EQ
2019ARTNET : art world's leading digital disruptor, celebrates 30 years of innovatio..
EQ
2019ARTNET AG : artnet and the China Association of Auctioneers Publish the Global C..
EQ
2019ARTNET AG : Artnet's Intelligence Report decodes 30 years of the art market
EQ
2019ARTNET : Grows Ad Revenue by 22% in First Half of 2019
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 22,7 M
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,08  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Hans Neuendorf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bettina Böhm Member-Supervisory Board
Pascal Decker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kenneth Schlenker Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTNET AG11.76%25
INFORMA PLC-8.56%12 726
NEWS CORPORATION2.12%8 570
AXEL SPRINGER SE0.32%7 406
SCHIBSTED10.25%7 097
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY21.20%6 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group