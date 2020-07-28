Log in
artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/28/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: artnet AG
artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.07.2020 / 20:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: artnet AG
Street: Oranienstraße 164
Postal code: 10969
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Rüdiger K. Weng
Date of birth: 18 Jul 1960

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Weng Fine Art AG, Rüdiger K. Weng A+A GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 16.17 % 9.68 % 24.08 % 5631067
Previous notification 10.21 % 0.00 % 10.21 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1K0375 5700 905000 0.10 % 16.07 %
Total 910700 16.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Purchase agreement 31.08.2020 31.08.2020 445000 7.90 %
    Total 445000 7.90 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put option 31.12.2023 01.01.2021-31.12.2023 Physical settlement 100000 1.78 %
      Total 100000 1.78 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Rüdiger K. Weng % % %
Rüdiger K. Weng A+A GmbH 3.91 % % %
Weng Fine Art AG 12.16 % 9.68 % 20.07 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
An aggregation of 7.a. and 7.b.2. does not occur, since the attribution and instruments refer to the same 100,000 shares. 

Date
28 Jul 2020


28.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1104467  28.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1104467&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
