|
artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07/28/2020 | 02:10pm EDT
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: artnet AG
artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.07.2020 / 20:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|artnet AG
|Street:
|Oranienstraße 164
|Postal code:
|10969
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Rüdiger K. Weng
Date of birth: 18 Jul 1960
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Weng Fine Art AG, Rüdiger K. Weng A+A GmbH
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|16.17 %
|9.68 %
|24.08 %
|5631067
|Previous notification
|10.21 %
|0.00 %
|10.21 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A1K0375
|5700
|905000
|0.10 %
|16.07 %
|Total
|910700
|16.17 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Purchase agreement
|31.08.2020
|31.08.2020
|445000
|7.90 %
|
|
|Total
|445000
|7.90 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Put option
|31.12.2023
|01.01.2021-31.12.2023
|Physical settlement
|100000
|1.78 %
|
|
|
|Total
|100000
|1.78 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Rüdiger K. Weng
| %
| %
| %
|Rüdiger K. Weng A+A GmbH
|3.91 %
| %
| %
|Weng Fine Art AG
|12.16 %
|9.68 %
|20.07 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|An aggregation of 7.a. and 7.b.2. does not occur, since the attribution and instruments refer to the same 100,000 shares.
Date
28.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|artnet AG
|
|Oranienstraße 164
|
|10969 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.artnet.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1104467 28.07.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ARTNET AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|
19,5 M
22,9 M
22,9 M
|Net income 2019
|
0,00 M
0,00 M
0,00 M
|Net Debt 2019
|
2,67 M
3,13 M
3,13 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|-32 522x
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
34,7 M
40,7 M
40,7 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|0,75x
|EV / Sales 2019
|1,20x
|Nbr of Employees
|123
|Free-Float
|31,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|ARTNET AG
|67.11%
|41