Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Artnet AG    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

artnet AG: artnet Achieves Record Revenue in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Development of Sales
artnet AG: artnet Achieves Record Revenue in 2018

25.03.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

artnet Achieves Record Revenue in 2018

Overall Revenue Increased by 4% to $21.6 Million

Ad Space on artnet News in High Demand

Auctions Segment Becomes Profitable

Berlin/New York, March 25, 2019-Berlin-based artnet AG, the leading provider of art market data and online-only fine art auctions, grew overall revenue in the 2018 financial year by 4% to a record $21.6 million, as compared to the previous year. Operating income increased by 122% to $905,000. This growth was driven by a strong performance of the Price Database, increased revenue from Galleries, as well as high demand for advertising space on artnet News.

The Price Database, artnet's core segment, increased revenue by 3% to a record $7.7 million, thanks to its strong subscriber growth. The database features more than 12.5 million auction results and remains the gold standard of the industry, offering subscribers a highly reliable and accessible way to assess the value of art.

The Galleries segment grew revenue by 4% to $5.4 million and profited from a shift to higher-tier membership plans, in addition to increasing demand for Auction House Partnerships. "We redesigned the gallery profile pages in 2018 to enable galleries to showcase their inventory in a more attractive way," said Jacob Pabst, CEO of artnet. The new gallery profile pages highlight galleries' offerings while providing collectors with the most immersive viewing experience possible.

Advertising revenue at artnet News rose by 14% to $3.1 million. The platform has firmly established itself as the art world's leading online source for exclusive reporting and in-depth commentary. Widely quoted articles has increased pageviews making News a sought-after advertising platform for luxury brands and art-related businesses, from auction houses to shipping companies.

artnet News contributed more than two-thirds to artnet's overall advertising revenue, which increased by 9% to $4.5 million. "The popularity and global reach of artnet News has strengthened our brand," said Pabst. Traffic across all artnet sites increased significantly by 18%, as compared to 2017.

artnet Auctions confirmed the strong growth seen in the previous year. Fee-based revenue increased overall by 1% to $ 4.1 million. Auctions became profitable for the first time since the inception of the platform in 2008. In 2018, there was a strong focus on online-only sales, decreasing the more labor-intensive private sales. Following this shift, the transaction volume for lots offered and sold rose by more than 15%. Online sales provide ample liquidity to the secondary market and liberate art traders from the confinement of the traditional spring or fall auction seasons.

Auctions also shifted its strategic focus to high-quality lots. As a result of this strategy, the average lot price increased by 17% to more than $14,000, accompanied by a surging sell-through rate and several auction records.

For the current 2019 financial year, artnet expects a further increase in overall revenue to a range between $23 million to $24 million. For income from operations, Management predicts an increase to a range between $1 million to $1.5 million.

Overall, artnet is strongly positioned in the art market as a result of its wide-range of superior products and solutions. "The growing popularity of online auctions and the ever-increasing demand for quality information and analysis will further drive our business," said Pabst.

The 2018 Annual Report is available at: artnet.com/investor-relations/annual-reports.

For more information, please contact ir@artnet.com

About artnet

artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people collect art today. The Price Database contains more than 12.5 million auction results from more than 1,800 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary.

artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards.

ISIN: DE000A1K0375
LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31


25.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
E-mail: info@artnet.de
Internet: www.artnet.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
WKN: A1K037
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

790951  25.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=790951&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARTNET AG
05:05aARTNET AG : artnet Achieves Record Revenue in 2018
EQ
03/19ARTNET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
03/19ARTNET AG : annual earnings release
03/08ARTNET AG : Spring 2019 artnet Intelligence Report
EQ
01/30ARTNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/17ARTNET AG : WARHOL Brings the Excitement for the Legendary Pop Artist to Online..
EQ
2018ARTNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018ARTNET AG : quaterly earnings release
2018ARTNET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
2018ARTNET AG : artnet Launches New Gallery Profile Pages
EQ
More news
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Hans Neuendorf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernhard-R. Heiss Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kenneth Schlenker Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTNET AG28.79%22
INFORMA PLC17.61%12 260
SCHIBSTED20.79%9 366
PEARSON-9.51%8 768
NEWS CORP11.28%7 390
AXEL SPRINGER SE-7.41%5 574
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.