artnet AG: artnet Auctions Achieves Record Results in its Latest Contemporary Art Auction

artnet Auctions Achieves Record Results in its Latest Contemporary Art Auction

Erik Parker's Untitled (Ants Were Your From Its Where You're At) sets a new auction record

Berlin/New York, March 29, 2019-artnet is pleased to announce results for Contemporary Art, an online-only auction which closed this week. Outstanding prices were achieved for the top two lots: Carlos Cruz-Diez's Physichromie 1624 (2010) sold for $264,000, and an untitled wall sculpture from 2013 by Anish Kapoor achieved $300,000.



A new world record was also set for New York-based artist Erik Parker. Untitled (Ants Were Your From Its Where You're at) (2003) tripled its estimate, selling for $57,600. Featuring his signature bright color palette and architectural framework, this large-scale painting generated an impressive 25 bids.

Also among the highlights is a work by Shara Hughes, who was a standout in the 2017 Whitney Biennial. Her imaginary landscapes and ambiguous perspectives are illustrated in Stairs Upstairs (2007), which realized $38,400, against an estimate of $15,000-20,000.

"The quality and rarity of works offered, coupled with thorough research on their provenance and history, has proven once again to be the key to success on our platform. Bidders from around the world participated and competed in the sale, and in light of this success, we are already planning with excitement our next month of auctions," said Bibi Naz Zavieh, artnet's senior specialist in contemporary art. In the fourth quarter last year, revenue for the Auctions segment increased by 43% to $1,249,000, as compared to the same quarter in 2017.

On the heels of this success, artnet Auctions has kicked off their spring Premier sales with Prints & Multiples and Photographs. These anticipated sales are live for bidding now and include works by influential artists, such as Andy Warhol, Cy Twombly, and Cindy Sherman. Next month, the Premier sales continue with Contemporary Art-the deadline to submit works is April 16, 2019. Collectors can view live sales and submit artworks to upcoming sales at artnet.com/auctions/sales-calendar/.

For more information, please contact auctions@artnet.com or visit artnet.com/auctions.

