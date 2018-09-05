DGAP-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

artnet AG: artnet Launches New Gallery Profile Pages



05.09.2018 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





artnet Launches New Gallery Profile Pages

Berlin/New York, September 5, 2018-artnet is pleased to announce the release of new profile pages for members of the Gallery Network, the largest online community of galleries in the world. With new features and a fresh design, gallery members can now better showcase their inventory and programming to artnet's global audience of 31 million annual users.

Over the course of the year, the artnet team met with clients from around the world to better understand what galleries want from their online presence today. Their insight was instrumental in shaping the strategy, key features, and interface of the new design. This initiative seeks to foreground the vision of gallerists while offering collectors the most immersive viewing experience possible. As collecting increasingly moves online, it is crucial to understand the current market so as to better serve both galleries and their clients. Visitors to the Gallery Network are able to make informed, confident decisions when purchasing artwork online.

"This new interface has already been met with enthusiastic support from our member galleries," said Mary Lynn Buchanan, director of product, Gallery Network. "We're confident that our user base will find this new design to be an intuitive and enjoyable way to experience art."

Highlights include:

-Mobile and Discovery: With a newly responsive interface, browsing and submitting artwork inquiries is easier than ever.

-artnet News Features: Editorial coverage is spotlighted with embedded headlines that appear each time the gallery is written up on artnet News.

-New Exhibition and Fair Pages: Visitors can now explore fair booths or exhibitions with large-scale installation images, detailed artist biographies, artwork close-ups, and more.

This new redesign represents the first step in many planned updates to come as artnet continues to expand the reach of one of its core products. It also comes shortly after artnet announced that the Galleries segment increased in revenue by 6% to $2.7 million in the first six months of 2018, as compared to the previous year. This increase resulted from strong demand for higher-tier membership plans. In 2017, the Gallery Portal, a content management system, was developed allowing Gallery Network members to better manage their own inventory. artnet is confident that demand for gallery memberships will continue to grow following this latest redesign.

For more information, please contact marketing@artnet.com.



About artnet

artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people collect art today. The Price Database contains over 12 million auction results from more than 1,800 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary.

artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards.

ISIN: DE000A1K0375

LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31