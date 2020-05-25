Arvida : STRONG GROWTH REPORTED BY ARVIDA

NZX RELEASE

STRONG GROWTH REPORTED BY ARVIDA

26 May 2020- Arvida Group produced a strong result in the financial year to 31 March 2020, Chief Executive Bill McDonald said today.

Announcing Arvida's annual results, Mr McDonald said overall performance of the business tracked to expectation for most of the year, with some disruption due to Covid-19 overshadowing a record result. Continued implementation of Arvida's strategy has delivered strong business growth and financial performance in the 2020 fiscal year.

2020 financial year milestones included: the $180 million acquisition of three high quality villages and successful completion of $152 million capital raising to partially fund the transaction; delivery of 210 new units from development activities, significantly above guidance for the year of 170 units; addition of on- the-ground construction teams; achieving the gold standard 4 year Ministry of Health certification at 80% of care centres; recording excellent staff engagement and resident satisfaction results again in annual surveys; and the announcement of an agreement to develop a home care and community engagement technology platform.

A $22.2 million (2019: $48.7 million) change in fair value of investment property was included in reported

IFRS profit at $42.6 million (2019: $59.1 million).

Underlying earnings of $51.7 million were up 34% (2019: $38.6 million), reflecting continued high care occupancy, a higher volume of resales and new sales and eight months of contributions from the three villages acquired during the year.

Resales of occupation rights in FY2020 set a new record, surpassing $100 million for the first time.

The total value of assets for the Group grew to $1.9 billion at 31 March 2020, up $607 million from the start of the 2020 financial year. Arvida has grown to encompass a portfolio of 2,475 retirement units and 1,688 aged care beds spread nationally across 32 retirement communities.

Gearing at 30% is at the mid point of the Board's target range.

Arvida Chair Mr Peter Wilson noted an additional $100 million bank facility was added subsequent to balance date. He said the Board maintained a conservative outlook on gearing with the additional capacity allowing development projects to progress to the revised programme.

Dividend

The Board declared an ordinary dividend of 1.45 cents per share for the final quarter. This brought total ordinary dividends for the year to 5.80 cents per share, up 8.4% on FY2019.

Effects of Covid-19

As an essential business, Arvida continued to operate throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Business operations were impacted in several areas in February and March 2020: