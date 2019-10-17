Arvinas to Present Initial Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials and a Pipeline Update at the 2nd Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

Platform Presentation to Include Initial Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetic Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Trials



Neuroscience Presentation to Include Data from Preclinical Tau and Alpha-Synuclein Programs

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas Inc., (Nasdaq: ARVN), a biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced it will be participating in multiple sessions of the 2nd Targeted Protein Degradation Summit. In one of these sessions, Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Arvinas, will share an update on the company’s PROTAC® protein degrader platform, including initial safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic data from Arvinas’ ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials of ARV-110 and ARV-471.

Dr. Taylor’s presentation is October 23 and is one of three that Arvinas will participate in at the conference, which is being held October 22-24 at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport in Boston, MA. On October 24, Angela Cacace, Ph.D., VP of Neuroscience and Platform Biology at Arvinas, will share recent data from Arvinas’ preclinical neurodegeneration programs targeting tau and alpha-synuclein. Also, on October 24, Randy Teel, Ph.D., VP of Corporate Development, will participate in a panel discussion on the field of targeted protein degradation.

Arvinas Presentations at the 2nd Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

Moving PROTAC ® Protein Degraders from the Laboratory to the Clinic

° Presenter: Ian Taylor, Ph.D., CSO

° Date and Time: October 23 – 11:30 AM

° Panelist: Randy Teel, Ph.D., VP, Corporate Development

° Date and Time: October 24 – 9:30 AM

° Panelist: Randy Teel, Ph.D., VP, Corporate Development ° Date and Time: October 24 – 9:30 AM Discovery of Brain Penetrant PROTAC®Degrader Molecules that Target Pathologic Tau Protein Species

° Presenter: Angela Cacace, Ph.D., VP, Neuroscience and Platform Biology

° Date and Time: October 24 – 11:30 AM

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com .

About ARV-110

ARV-110 is an orally-bioavailable PROTAC® protein degrader designed to selectively target and degrade the androgen receptor (AR). ARV-110 is being developed as a potential treatment for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Arvinas’ Phase 1 trial of ARV-110 will assess its safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics, and will also include measures of anti-tumor activity and pharmacodynamic readouts as secondary endpoints.

ARV-110 has demonstrated activity in preclinical models of AR mutation or overexpression, both common mechanisms of resistance to currently available AR-targeted therapies. Arvinas believes the differentiated pharmacology of ARV-110, including its iterative mechanism of action, has the potential to translate into meaningful clinical benefit for patients.

About ARV-471

ARV-471 is a PROTAC® protein degrader designed to specifically target and degrade the estrogen receptor (ER). Arvinas’ Phase 1 trial of ARV-471 will assess its safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics, and will also include measures of anti-tumor activity and pharmacodynamic readouts as secondary endpoints.

In preclinical studies, ARV-471 demonstrated near-complete ER degradation in tumor cells, induced robust tumor shrinkage when dosed as a single agent in multiple ER-driven xenograft models, and showed superior anti-tumor activity as a single agent and in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor when compared to a standard of care agent, fulvestrant (as a single agent and in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor). Arvinas believes the differentiated pharmacology of ARV-471, including its iterative mechanism of action, has the potential to translate into meaningful clinical benefit for patients.

