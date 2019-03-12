Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Aryzta    ARYN   CH0043238366

ARYZTA

(ARYN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 03/11 12:30:21 pm
1.1845 CHF   +0.47%
02:01aARYZTA : H1 2019 Results
GL
03/07ARYZTA AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018ARYZTA : Q1 revenue update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aryzta : H1 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 02:01am EDT

ARYZTA AG / H1 2019 Results . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schlieren/Switzerland, 12 March 2019


ARYZTA AG announces financial results for the six month period ended 31 January 2019


The news release can be downloaded from the following link:



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ARYZTA AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

ARYZTA AG
Talacker 41 Zurich Switzerland

ISIN: CH0043238366;
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARYZTA
02:01aARYZTA : H1 2019 Results
GL
03/07ARYZTA AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018ARYZTA : Q1 revenue update
PU
2018ARYZTA AG : quaterly sales release
2018ARYZTA : RIGHTS ISSUE: 10 new shares @ 1 CHF for 1 existing share
FA
2018ARYZTA : Baker Aryzta wins shareholder approval for capital increase
RE
2018ARYZTA : row with top investor deepens over 800 million euro capital hike
RE
2018ARYZTA : Crossing thresholds
CO
2018ARYZTA : Crossing thresholds
CO
2018ARYZTA : shareholder opposes 800 million euro capital increase, shares jump
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 382 M
EBIT 2019 162 M
Net income 2019 -45,1 M
Debt 2019 940 M
Yield 2019 0,18%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 52,38
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 1 035 M
Chart ARYZTA
Duration : Period :
Aryzta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARYZTA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,33 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin E. Toland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Chairman
Frédéric Pflanz Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Annette Flynn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARYZTA8.82%1 161
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.10.34%4 290
MAYORA INDAH TBK PT--.--%4 116
YAMAZAKI BAKING CO., LTD.-18.33%3 638
TOLY BREAD CO LTD13.51%3 590
LOTUS BAKERIES15.35%2 291
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.