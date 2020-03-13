Gold and Precious Metals : ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. Invites Online Attendance at March 19, 2020 Annual General Meeting

Due to recommended health precautions and travel constraints from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global health issue, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: ASA) will hold the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on March 19, 2020, via online webinar, hosted by the Company’s investment adviser, Merk Investments (“Merk”). In-person attendance for shareholders at the Meeting, as provided in the Company’s proxy statement dated January 29, 2020, at the offices of K&L Gates LLP in New York, NY, is expected to remain possible. The facilities will enable shareholders to participate in the Meeting. The Company’s Board of Directors and certain members of management will be dialing in to the webinar from remote locations and will be not present in person. In addition, it is possible that shareholders who seek to attend the Meeting in-person will be subject to screening with regard to COVID-19 exposure to comply with local health and government guidelines and applicable building policies.

Anyone who registers for the webinar or who participates in the webinar at the offices of K&L Gates LLP will be able to attend the Meeting and be provided an opportunity to ask questions of the Board of Directors and Merk.

The Company encourages eligible shareholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy statement previously distributed. Also, telephone voting will remain available, allowing the Company’s shareholders the opportunity to vote their shares on the date of the Meeting. Shareholders may call toll free 1-800-652-VOTE (8683) within the USA, US territories and Canada and should have available the control number found on the proxy card previously provided. Voting is expected to close half an hour after the commencement of the Meeting, unless extended by the Chair at the Meeting.

As described in the proxy materials for the Meeting, the Company’s shareholders are entitled to participate in the Meeting if they were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on January 21, 2020, the record date. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect information provided above and may continue to be used to vote each shareholder’s shares in connection with the Meeting.

About the Company

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects in, or mining of precious metals and minerals.

It is a fundamental policy of the Company that at least 80% of its total assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv) invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.

The Company employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

Investment advisory services for the Company are provided by Merk Investments LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

Certain Tax Information

The Company is a “passive foreign investment company” for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company’s common shares.

The Company is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.

